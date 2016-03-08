Stefano Pioli: 'I'm sure I'll do a great job at Milan..'
09 October at 14:10New AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli believes that he will do a great job at the rossoneri, now that he's been appointed as the club's boss.
Marco Giampaolo was sacked as the Milan boss last night despite beating Genoa at the weekend. Zvonimir Boban was unhappy with Giampaolo's dealing of the new signings and wasn't convinced despite the win over Genoa. Stefano Pioli has now been appointed as the new rossoneri boss, much to the frustration of many of the club's fans.
In the press conference announcement, Pioli was asked about his appointment and said: "I am preparing for this adventure with great enthusiasm, I was called by one of the most important clubs in the world. I am sure I am doing a great job with the team, there are good players."
On his ties with Inter, he said: "I don't have social media, I'm not on social media and everyone is free to express their opinion even if I prefer those who look you in the eye.
"Let's talk about nothing, the past is past. It's like confusing a boy with a bald man and with desire to do well. Judgments must be about what I managed to do and not when I was a child and I wasn't sure what I wanted to do. "
Previously at Lazio, Fiorentina and Inter, Pioli's presence has been greeter by a furious PioliOut movement by the Milan faithfuls on social media. He last managed La Viola but got sacked the end of last season.
In his managerial career, the Italian has been in charge of over 600 games. He has won 234 games, losing 205 games and has a winning percentage of around 47 percent.
Pioli is yet to win a silverware title with any senior side that he has managed till now.
Go to comments