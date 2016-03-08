Strain relation with De Laurentiis: Ancelotti’s future remains uncertain
14 October at 10:35Italian Serie A giants Napoli’s President Aurelio De Laurentiis and manager Carlo Ancelotti does not enjoy a good relationship, as per Repubblica.
There have been reports in the recent past that the former Real Madrid manager is unhappy with the team’s performances on the pitch and therefore, is considering leaving the club at the end of the season.
As per the latest report, Ancelotti’s relationship with the club president De Laurentiis is also unwell because the latter feels challenged by the former.
Therefore, it is becoming increasingly clear that this season might well turn out to be Ancelotti’s last season as a Napoli manager.
