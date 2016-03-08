Stuttgart director hints former Bayern Munich star could join Lazio
04 June at 15:55During an interview with 90min.de, VfB Stuttgart sporting director Michael Reschke discussed the uncertainty surrounding the future of Holger Badstuber.
There has been a lot of speculation suggesting that Lazio could be set to sign the former Bayern Munich and Schalke 04 central defender on a free transfer; his contract with Die Roten is due to expire at the end of this month.
While Reschke would love to keep the player at the Mercedes-Benz Arena long-term, there is a growing sense that Badstuber would like to compete for a place in and around a side competing in the UEFA Champions League.
“I am in contact with Holger. He would like to play international football again and is keen to explore different options, but our door remains open to him.”
It therefore remains to be seen where the 29-year-old will play his football next season, with several clubs across Europe monitoring his situation with interest.
(90min.de)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
