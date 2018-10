Suarez admits Barcelona didn't miss Messi vs. Real Madrid

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez scored a hat-trick to help Barcelona win against Real Madrid at the Nou Camp tonight.The Uruguay striker was the best player on the pitch ( READ OUR RATINGS ) and in an interview with Dazn after the final whistle, Suarez claimed: ​"Real Madrid tried to get back in the game in the second half, but I think we played well defensively. Overall it was a good performance. We knew they’d leave spaces at their back trying to score the equalizer. Messi?I wanted to dedicate my goal to my third son."