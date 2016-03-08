Suarez admits Barcelona didn't miss Messi vs. Real Madrid
28 October at 21:00Barcelona striker Luis Suarez scored a hat-trick to help Barcelona win against Real Madrid at the Nou Camp tonight.The Uruguay striker was the best player on the pitch (READ OUR RATINGS) and in an interview with Dazn after the final whistle, Suarez claimed: "Real Madrid tried to get back in the game in the second half, but I think we played well defensively. Overall it was a good performance. We knew they’d leave spaces at their back trying to score the equalizer. Messi? We played with pride, we are a great team with great players. I’m happy to have helped the lads to win this game. I wanted to dedicate my goal to my third son."
