Suarez opens up about Chiellini bite: ‘I lied about reality, I thought it was the end’
15 June at 16:30
Luis Suarez has returned to talking about his bite against Juventus' Giorgio Chiellini during the 2014 World Cup, which turned his career upside down for a long time. Five years later, the Barcelona and Uruguay striker opened up about the incident to Fox Sports.
"I did not accept reality, when my wife asked me what had happened I told her that we had only clashed. I turned to psychologists and this helped me a lot to accept mistakes and to grow," he began.
After the incident, Suarez was banned for four months by FIFA, thus delaying his debut for Barcelona.
"I suffered a lot, I felt really bad, for my wife, for my children, for my teammates. The way I was treated was inhuman. I signed with Barcelona and there wasn't even a presentation. I thought my career was at an end. When they called me to sign, I cried all day," he concluded.
