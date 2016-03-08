Suning dealing with Thohir to acquire remaining Inter shares
03 October at 10:30Erick Thorir, as of now, is still a shareholder of Inter, but that may not be the case sooner rather than later. Chinese giants Suning and Thohir are dealing with great insistence to close an operation regarding the purchase of the Indonesian's 31% share at the club.
As reported by Corriere dello Sport, the negotiations are entering a hot phase and the prospect of closing the operation before October 26, the date of the shareholders' meeting, is more than concrete.
The total agreement has not yet been found and, at least for today, it will remain so, as the club views the next clash in the Champions League as the priority.
Thorir acquired a majority stake at the Nerazzurri in 2013 but did not manage to guide the club to the targeted successes. Subsequently, in 2016 Thohir sold a part of the shares to Suning and became a minority shareholder. Now, Suning are set to seize full ownership of the Milan-based club.
