Suso: 'I refused Inter twice. I would die for Gattuso'
19 October at 09:15The Milan derby is approaching and both camps are starting to feel the pre-match climate. One of Milan's key players Suso spoke about the upcoming match against Inter and much more in an interview for Tuttosport.
"Best time of my career? Yes, both physically and mentally I'm just fine. I'm scoring, assisting and the team has collected several wins in a row and I'm back in the national team. A perfect period," he said.
"Gattuso is an intense person. I feel comfortable with him. But almost all the coaches I had gave me something, from Rodgers to Gasperini, even Montella. I would die on the field for Gattuso. There is no teammate of mine who speaks badly of him.
"Maldini? He is Milan. A person like him who looks at you and speaks to you can only do good. With Leonardo, at least personally, we talk even about others things. He is interested in everything, from my family to my girlfriend's pregnancy.
"Intr? Yes, there was an offer from them and Mirabelli knew that. My intention was to stay here and I am happy to have stayed. Inter also tried to sign me the summer before. They tried twice, but I never thought of moving. I would not move to another Italian team.
"The derby? Inter are favourite, we have to try and stay calm, without fear or to be rushed in. If we were to score first, we should remain compact and not concede. The derby is like a game of poker. We play well, many recognize that but it is important to win," Suso concluded.
