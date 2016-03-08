Swap deal could bring Milik to Juventus: the latest
20 April at 16:00Juventus are in the hunt for an attacker for next season and, as we informed you a couple of days ago, Mauro Icardi is the first name on Fabio Paratici's list. However, the Bianconeri are evaluating other alternatives as well, including Napoli's Arkadiusz Milik.
As reported by Tuttosport (via goal.com), the player, whose contract with Napoli expires in 2021, is intrigued by the possibility of a move to Turin. The Polish attacker is not currently interested in renewing with the Partenopei and this could favour the Bianconeri in a potential deal.
However, it is never easy finding an agreement with Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis, who wants no less than 40 million euros for his star striker. Paratici could propose a swap deal to try and convince the extravagant president, offering Federico Bernardeschi in exchange for the Pole.
The attacker could be very much of interest for Napoli as a replacement for Callejon at the San Paolo but Juve also have other players to put on the table. One of them is Daniele Rugani, a defender who has been approached by the Partenopei in the past, who could arrive especially in the event of Koulibaly's departure.
Another 'expendable' defender is Cristian Romero, who plays for Genoa but is owned by Juventus. The Bianconeri could sell him without too many worries considering the defensive department is filled with high-quality players: Bonucci, Chiellini, De Ligt and Demiral.
