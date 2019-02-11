Szczesny welcomes Ramsey at Juve by posting picture with Arsenal shirt - watch
11 February at 22:35Juventus star Wojciech Szczęsny has welcomed his former Arsenal team-mate at Juventus. The Poland International has posted a picture of him and Ramsey when they both were Arsenal players. "Looking forward to @aaronramsey joining @juventus. Great guy and a top player", the Poland keeper wrote on Instagram.
Szczesny did also comment the post with which Ramsey confirmed his move to Juventus. "Welcome to Juve family! Get yourself ready for hard work. The next few years is all about winning! PS. What's my commission?"
