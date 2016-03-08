Teammate of Juventus target wants him to stay
24 June at 09:35Lucas Vazquez- club teammate of Juventus target Mateo Kovacic has told that he wants the Croatian to stay at the club this summer.
Kovacic's career hasn't taken off since his arrival from Inter Milan in the summer of 2015. He has not broken into the first team and could appear only 21 times in the La Liga last season and Juventus have already drawn links with him.
In an interview that Vazquez gave recently, he told that he wants Kovacic to stay at the club. The Spaniard said: "I want him to stay, he is not only a great player, but also a friend and I want to continue playing with him. We must respect it ."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
