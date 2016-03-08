'The Best Fifa': Messi is elected best player of the year ahead of Ronaldo and Van Dijk
23 September at 23:30It is now official, Lionel Messi was elected best player of the year during 'The Best Fifa' ceremony. Messi was named 'The Best Fifa Men's player of 2019' as he beat both Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk and Juve's Cristiano Ronaldo. Speaking of Ronaldo, he wasn't present during this event as he stayed back in Torino instead. This was something that Fifa didn't seem to like very much as they didn't mention Ronaldo's name all night (via Calciomercato.com).
INFANTINO AGAINST RACISM - During this ceremony, Fifa president Gianni Infantino had this to say against racism: ' What happened recently in the Serie A is unacceptable. We have to say no to racism, as we have to fight against this in a united way'.
FIFPRO MEN'S WORLD11- Fifpro Men's World11 lineup was announced as this is the lineup of the year: Alisson; De Ligt, Sergio Ramos, Van Dijk, Marcelo; Modric, De Jong, Mbappè, Messi, Hazard and Cristiano Ronaldo.
