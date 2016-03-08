The choice of Emerson: from Chelsea renewal to Juve move
09 October at 20:00Emerson Palmieri is a concrete goal of Juventus for the January transfer window, as our reporter Fabrizio Romano writes this evening. The Bianconeri are moving in search of reinforcement for the left flank, as they have has several injuries at the start of the season.
Furthermore, Alex Sandro is the only 'real' left-back in the squad, as De Sciglia prefers to play on the right. Therefore, the interest for Emerson is there and above all, it is concrete, Romano states in his report. Fabio Paratici has always liked the player and has the approval of Maurizio Sarri, who coached him at Chelsea.
However, the full-back has received a contract proposal to extend the current deal, which expires in 2022, until 2024. The Italian is considering the offer as he appreciates the current Chelsea staff and the manager Frank Lampard, Romano adds.
That said, Juve remain interested and they don't intend to stop. In other words, we will just have to wait and see what the outcome of the situation will be.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments