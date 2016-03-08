The Raiola-Nedved effect on Pogba and one more Barcelona target
03 November at 12:00Mino Raiola could play a vital role in helping Juventus to re-sign their former midfielder Paul Pogba, Tuttosport reports.
The Italian agent is on very good terms with Juventus and the Old Lady is strictly monitoring two of his clients: Pogba and Matthijs de Ligt. The Ajax starlet visited the Bianconeri technical center last summer but negotiations between Juve and Ajax didn't even start as the Lancers slapped a € 50 million price-tag on their talented center-back.
Pogba, on the other hand, is not on good terms with José Mourinho and is reportedly open to returning to Turin. Raiola will play a key role in convincing both Manchester United and Ajax to sell their stars although Barcelona keeps monitoring both of them.
The excellent relationship between Raiola and Juventus' vice-president Nedved (a former client of Raiola) could also play in favor of the Old Lady.
Massimiliano Allegri spoke about Pogba's possible return to Juventus yesterday: "He is a player of Manchester United so I don't want to talk about him. I think he has room for improvement. We will meet him on Wednesday. It would be better if he doesn't play, but if he does, let's see what we will do", the Italian tactician during the pre-match press conference ahead of the home game against Cagliari.
