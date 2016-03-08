Already in December, Bonucci started to have doubts regarding Milan's ownership, with Yonghong Li leading the line. However, he decided to continue and focus on what happened on the pitch, despite the obvious signs of worry.

When the Chinese ownership was forced to leave in favour of Elliott, though, none of the previous promises remained the same; "Milan will not become a great team straight away," the Rossoneri's new technical director, Leonardo, stated.

From there, the idea of a return to Juventus was born, with Bonucci being convinced that Milan were the ones breaking promises, and not him.