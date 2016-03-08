The three untouchable players of the new AC Milan revealed

30 June at 11:00
The new AC Milan is being built and outlined, with some more certainty. The first is that it will not participate in the next Europa League, as confirmed by the ratification of the club's agreement with UEFA from CAS. This will give more freedom on the transfer market in the immediate effect but in the long-term, Milan will have to keep an eye on their finances.

This is why outgoing transfers will be necessary to balance the budget. The main suspect in this direction is Gianluigi Donnarumma but even other players could leave: from Rodriguez to Cutrone, from Kessie to Biglia and maybe even Suso. However, three players are certain to stay and be the building blocks of the new Rossoneri team.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Elliott has put three players at the centre of the revival project of the club: Lucas Paqueta, Krzysztof Piatek and Alessio Romagnoli. These three are the three untouchables and unsellable players of the new Milan, the backbone around which the new team will be built.

