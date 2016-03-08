Here is who Lazio and Liverpool could negotiate this summer...
12 June at 21:34Liverpool are looking to sign a replacement for Loris Karius after his difficullt performance in the UCL final as the Reds have been closely monitoring the likes of Gigio Donnarumma and Alisson. The Italian goalkeeper has a price-tag of € 70 million but Liverpool are not open to offer as much to sign the 19-year-old. As for Alisson, Liverpool are not the only top club interested in signing the Brazilian who emerged as one of the most talented goalkeepers in Serie A last season.
Roma are aware of the strong interest in Alisson as they are not going to sell the player for a fee below € 80 million at the very least. According to Il Messaggero (via Calciomercato.com), Liverpool are still looking for a potential replacement of Karius as the Rome-based paper, in fact, reports that the Reds have set their sights on Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha, 23, who will see his contract with Lazio expire in 2022. He could be a strong candidate for Jurgen Klopp's team...
