The value of Inter's squad
14 December at 22:45Analyzing in detail the 27 players available to Conte, it goes from 80 million Lautaro to 100 thousand euros of the third goalkeeper Berni.
Data collected from Transfermarkt and reported on Calciomercato finds that:
The Argentine striker has increased its value as well as Brozovic and de Vrij (60 million), Barella (45 million), Bastoni (23 million), Biraghi (12 million), Esposito (10 million) and Pirola (1 million).
A stable value holds on Lukaku (75 million), Skriniar (60 million), Sensi (30 million), Vecino (23 million), Lazaro (19 million), Gagliardini (15 million), D'Ambrosio (13 million), Candreva (7 million) , Handanovic (6 million), Dimarco (5 million), Agoume (3.5 million), Ranocchia (3 million), Padelli (800 thousand euro) and Berni (100 thousand euro). Politano
down (28 million),Sanchez (25 million), Godin (15 million), Asamoah (12 million) and Borja Valero (1.5 million).
Lautaro and Politano are the two protagonists on the outgoing Inter market . The former would be untransferable for the Nerazzurri, who however have to deal with its 111 million euros termination clause valid only for foreign countries and exercisable from 1 to 15 July. The objective is to lock down the Argentine striker by this date, making him sign a new contract with at least a trip over the current one and a half million euros a year. To avoid the risk of seeing him soon in Barcelona with Messi.
Politano is instead considered expendable, perhaps as early as January to then take a deputy Lukaku as Giroud. Fiorentina (next opponent in the postponed Sunday evening) is ready to return to the post after the failed attempt last summer.
Anthony Privetera
