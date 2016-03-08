Theo Hernandez is already worth 50 million, the agent reassures: 'Stay with Milan'
21 January at 12:40He himself assured him: "I will never say what Maldini and I said to each other in Ibiza, but I assure you it was a special meeting".
And he had seen us right, the former captain, current Milan technical director Maldini and Theo Hernandez seem to have been a match made in heaven after all. In fact, it has so far surprised everyone for quality and performance . Five league goals, six in the season, a new Milan and San Siro idol.
An exponential growth, which has brought the former Real Madrid man to stand out in an AC Milan jersey, recovering after five disappointing months. Theo's market value has now more than doubled. In July the Rossoneri secured him for 20 million, now he is worth at least 50.
As the European sirens make themselves heard. To reassure the Milan fans, however, Manuel Garcìa Quilòn, the player's agent, thinks about it and lets the fans know: "He will stay where he is " reports calciomercato. " Milan is the right place for him, Theo needs to grow and now he is in the ideal team to do it ."
Words and music, which reassure the Milanese people. For Theo, however, on the horizon there is a double continental goal: Europe to conquer with his teammates and the European championship to play with his France together with his brother Lucas . To do this, however, you he will need to keep performing.
Anthony Privetera
