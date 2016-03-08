Thiago Motta has already picked his successor,

"Personally, I would like to see Toni Kroos at PSG," the former Barça man said.

"He can also play in a more advanced position, but in the style that suits PSG, he is exceptional.

"He is a player I admire a lot and for a long time. He can play the three positions in midfield and in particular in front of the defence."

Thiago Motta retired this summer after seven seasons with Paris Saint-Germain, whom he joined from Inter.

Kroos has had injury problems this season, but has just won his third straight Champions League medal with the Merengues.

Speaking to famous newspaper Le Parisien, the former Inter man said that he would like to see Toni Kroos replace him in the middle of the Parc des Princes.