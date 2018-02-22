Thohir reveals summer transfer plans and Inter's ambition for next season
21 May at 19:15Inter president Erick Thohir has revealed the Serie A club has decided to keep their coach Luciano Spalletti at San Siro and the Nerazzurri will try to satisfy his needs in the transfer market.
The Milan club qualified for the next season’s Champions League after winning their last match of the season against Lazio. Thohir has a new target for the next season, which is to make it to the semi final of the next season’s Champions League. Inter president also gave an insight on the club’s transfer policy.
“The goal was to return to the Champions League within five years and we have achieved it this year. Now we want the reach semifinal,” Thohir told republika.co.id.
“We will keep Luciano Spalletti on the bench and we will try to satisfy his needs, we will keep the key players necessary for the coach, we will strengthen the defense by adding players and, obviously, investing in the club.”
