Three clubs compete for signing of AC Milan’s Piatek in January
07 January at 17:55Three clubs are interested in signing Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s out-of-form striker Krzysztof Piatek in the January transfer window.
The Poland international has been struggling in the ongoing campaign and there have been reports of him linking with a move away from the Milan-based club in the recent past, especially after the arrival of veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimović on a free-transfer.
Calciomercato.com can confirm that at least three clubs out of Italy are interested in signing the 24-year-old in the ongoing transfer window.
One of them is from Germany—Bayer Leverkusen—whereas the other two are from England—Aston Villa and Newcastle United.
Piatek has joined Milan in January 2019 from league rivals Genoa for a reported transfer fee of €38 million.
Since then, the striker has represented his current club in 39 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 15 goals along with providing a solitary assist.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Longo and Distaso
Go to comments