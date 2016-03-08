Three clubs make late attempts to sign Darmian
05 June at 15:55Reports from Sky Italia say that Serie A duo Napoli and Roma and La Liga side Valencia have made late attempts to sign Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian.
Juventus are said to be very close to sealing the deal for the Italian international, with Manchester United very much willing to sell the player this summer. A fee has reportedly been agreed, with the minor details left to be sorted out only.
Sky Italia report late attempts from Roma, Napoli and Valencia to sign Darmian, despite the player's intentions to move to Juventus this summer.
It believed that despite the late interest and attempts to sign the former Torino man, Darmian is still on his way to Juventus.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments