Three clubs to compete for signing of Napoli’s Mertens in January
21 December at 13:20Three clubs are ready to compete for the signing of Italian Serie A giants Napoli’s veteran striker Dries Mertens in the January transfer window, as per Il Mattino cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Belgium international is in the final year of his contract with the Naples-based club and it is looking highly unlikely that he will be rewarded with an extension in the coming days.
As per the latest report, two clubs from German Bundesliga—Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich—along with English Premier League outfit Arsenal are interested in signing Mertens in the mid-season transfer window.
It is believed that Napoli’s hierarchy are willing to let the 32-year-old leave the club for a transfer fee of just €10 million.
Mertens has been in really good form for the Gli Azzurri in the ongoing campaign where he has managed to score nine goals along with providing four assists in just 21 appearances in all competitions.
