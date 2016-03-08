Three former AC Milan stars could join Berlusconi at Monza
29 September at 13:30Three former AC Milan stars could reportedly be set to take over roles at Silvio Berlusconi's new club Monza.
It announced about a day ago that Berlusconi had taken over at Monza, who are currently in the third division of Italian football currently. The name of Kaka was circulated in the papers and he was deemed to be a favorite to take over a role at the club.
Corriere dello Sport state that while three former rossoneri players can take up roles at the club, Kaka is not likely to do the same.
With Adriano Galliani the CEO, Cristian Brocchi is being tipped to take over as the technical director and Filippo Galli is being linked to the youth development post.
Riccardo Sogliano too is being linked with taking over as the sporting director at the Monza based outfit.
Galliani though, has recently commented on why Monza don't need any structural changes. He said: "Monza is well managed and there is no need to change. I encouraged Antonelli to take some players. But you do not have to alter the balance of the locker room, since the team is already first in the standings."
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments