It looks like Matteo Darmian

The €18 million signing has failed to establish himself at Manchester United, and reports in England reveal that Roma, Inter and Juventus are still after him.

The 28-year-old was also linked to Napoli in the summer, though nothing came of the move.

The former Torino man has only made 86 appearances for Manchester United since joining in 2015, and after a decent first season his star has markedly waned.

A summer interview seemed to confirm that he wanted out, too,

“But of course I'd rather play more, even if it means leaving Manchester; where I dream of going back to is Italy, in Serie A, where I got a lot of satisfaction.”