Three-man defence not feasible for my system: Sarri
27 September at 16:45Italian Serie A giants Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri has rejected the idea of playing three defenders at the back.
The 60-year-old, while talking to the media ahead of the league match against SPAL on Saturday, said that his system is not feasible for three centre-backs and also identified the real problem his team is facing on the defensive front.
“The three-man defence is hardly feasible for my system,” said Sarri. “With three man defence, there is less cover from the midfield whereas in my system, we cannot sustain that. Our problem is that we have all right-sided defenders.
We are still exploring options among our defenders to figure out which players are capable of playing on the left side.”
Juve had a turbulent time during the recently concluded summer transfer window where the club could not off load number of player.
One of them was midfielder Emre Can, who showed his displeasure in public after being dropped from the club’s UEFA Champions League squad.
When asked about how the German international is coping up with the development, Sarri said: “It was a tough choice but we had to make it. His reaction in the training is very good. We hope he will recover in time.”
The other player who was heavily linked with a move away from the club was veteran striker Mario Mandzukic, who is still undecided about his future after being linked with a move to Qatar.
When asked when the Croatia international is likely to resume training with the squad, Sarri said: “Mandzukic agrees with the club to stay on the sidelines. As soon as all the markets will close, we will see the situation and decide accordingly.”
