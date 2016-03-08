Time running out for Can to find next club

01 September at 11:51
Emre Can’s time in Turin is seemingly coming to an end after another lackluster performance for the Italian Serie A giants Juventus.

The Germany international was on the bench in a high-profile match against Napoli on Saturday and came as a substitute in the 60th minute but failed to convince the new management at the club with a below-par performance.

With abundance of options in the midfield, it seems that Can is more than likely to leave the club before the September 2 deadline, however, the time is clearly running out.

As reported by Tuttosport in the recent past, the former Liverpool midfielder has attracted a number of clubs in the continent which includes Paris Saint Geramain (PSG), FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

The defending Italian champions are demanding fee in the region of €40 million for the 25-year-old.  

