Tite on new AC Milan signing: 'He is like Neymar and Coutinho'
10 November at 13:40The coach of the Brazilian national side Tite has revealed that would-be new AC Milan signing Lucas Paqueta is a player who is similar to Neymar and Phillipe Coutinho.
Milan have already secured the services of the Brazilian starlet from Flamengo for a fee of 35 million euros. Paqueta is known to be one of the best young players in Brazil and he has appeared 28 times in the league for Flamengo, scoring ten times and assisting twice.
Brazilian national team coach Tite though, has complimented Paqueta recently and has compared him to Neymar and Philippe Coutinho.
Tite was talking to Globoesporte and he said: "Paquetá thinks football in the same way as Neymar and Coutinho.
"When we played against El Salvador, he showed a series of exchanges with Neymar, practically without having never seen him and never played together, his eyes were almost closed.
" When a player from behind senses the movement of the partner and does something of consequence, he is already a long way ahead. His role is that of offensive midfielder or striker in a trident. He can also play behind a point in a 4-2-3-1 . Let's not forget that he is very strong on his head and is very good at times of insertion in the opposing area, even on high balls."
