Todibo, one step closer to arrival in Milan
17 December at 13:40Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are one step closer in signing Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona’s young centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo in the January transfer window.
The Milan-based club have been in the market to sign a player in order to bolster their defensive unit and have been linked with Juventus’ Merih Demiral.
However, it is believed the Turin-based club’s unwillingness to reduce their asking price of €40 million for the 21-year-old have pushed the hierarchy of the Milan-based club to look for other options and it seems now they are getting closer in acquiring the player they want.
Todibo is highly-rated in the football community and is looking to leave the Catalan-based club in the mid-season transfer window in order to get first-team football.
As per the latest development, the French U21 international has agreed for a move to Italian club just six months after joining Barcelona from Toulouse for a reported transfer fee of just €1 million.
Following the player’s approval, Milan and Barca’s representatives are currently negotiating a deal where the defending Spanish champions are pushing to insert a buyback clause, something the Rossoneri are not entirely comfortable with.
However, the deal is likely to be concluded for a fee in the region of €20 to €25 million which would be nearly half of what Juventus are asking for Demiral.
Fabrizio Romano
