Torino, coach Mazzarri leaves new arrival Ujkani as third choice keeper
18 September at 22:00Despite the summer purchase of 31-year-old Kosovan goalkeeper Samir Ujkani earlier in the summer, Torino coach Walter Mazzarri still considers Antonio Rosati the second-choice keeper behind fan favourite Salvatore Sirigu, according to Calciomercato.com.
After Sirigu’s injury during the game against Lecce, coach Mazzarri sent 36-year-old Italian keeper Antonio Rosati to warm up, rather than the summer signing Ujkani.
Ujkani joined Torino as a free agent earlier this summer, after previously playing for Turkish side Çaykur Rizespor, where he only made one appearance in the cup for the club. The player is a product of Palermo’s youth academy and previously spent eight years at the club.
Rosati joined Torino last summer from Perugia, where he made 80 league appearances over three seasons for the Grifoni. However, Rosati has yet to make an appearance for the Granata, so Mazzarri’s decision to place the Italian keeper over the Kosovan in the hierarchy must be purely tactical and will likely change as the season develops.
Apollo Heyes
