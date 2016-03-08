Torino, coach Mazzarri to start Lyanco, Nkoulou returns to squad training
19 September at 14:00Torino coach Walter Mazzarri is ready to change his starting eleven for Torino’s upcoming game against Sampdoria on Sunday, according to Milan based newspaper la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com.
The coach plans to give a season debut to Brazilian defender Lyanco, alongside Armando Izzo and Kevin Bonifazi. Unless Mazzarri is convinced by estranged defender Nicolas Nkoulou over the next few days, the Cameroonian is unlikely to feature, although he has returned to training with the Granata this week.
Apollo Heyes
