Torino confirm Belotti wanted West Ham move?

27 January at 18:25
Gianluca Petrachi, Torino's sporting director, spoke to Sky Italia's microphones before the start of the match against Inter, confirming that Andrea Belotti wanted a move this January. 
 
"The market? It's hard to get better players than what you have in January. It's not easy for those who arrive to integrate, either. Belotti? wanted to leave for a team that had made an important offer money-wise, but the president (Cairo) decided to keep him," he said. 
 
The striker has been linked with several teams as of late, among those West Ham, despite not living up to the standards he reached during the 2016/17 season. Out of all the teams interested, West Ham are the only team that could've made such an important offer, given that Torino's demands for the player have never been low. 
 

