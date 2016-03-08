Torino likely to make Laxalt move permanent
24 October at 13:05Italian Serie A outfit Torino are likely to make on-loan winger Diego Laxalt move permanent in the coming weeks.
The Uruguay international joined the Turin-based club from league rivals AC Milan on a season-long loan with an option to make the deal permanent for €11.5 million.
Despite the slow start, the 26-year-old is starting to show his true potential and has put in number of impressive performances of late.
It is believed that if the former Genoa player continue to deliver same kind of performances in the future, Torino President Urbano Cairo will not think twice before signing him permanently from Milan.
