Torino make offer for midfielder destined to leave AC Milan
10 April at 18:00Giacomo Bonaventura's adventure at AC Milan is about to come to an end. Bar any surprises, the contract which expires in the summer won't be renewed by the Rossoneri. After six years, therefore, the midfielder is no longer considered needed by the club after a season of injury struggles.
According to what has been learned by calciomercato.com, Torino have upped the pressure on Mino Raiola for the Italian midfielder. In fact, they have presented a three-year deal worth €1.5m per year to the super agent, excluding bonuses linked to team achievements.
The Turin side have opted to act fast as the likes of Roma, Lazio and Fiorentina are also keeping tabs on Bonaventura. In other words, in spite of Milan's rejection, the former Atalanta man is still wanted on the transfer market and especially on a free transfer.
