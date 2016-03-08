Torino, Nkoulou may make season debut against Parma

27 September at 23:30
Following on from a summer ending in controversy, Torino defender Nicolas Nkoulou found himself back on the first team for the first time this season in the Granata’s 2-0 victory over Milan last night.
 
Although the 29-year-old didn’t take to the field, he will be hoping coach Walter Mazzarri will deploy him in Torino’s next game against Parma, according to Calciomercato.com.
 
22-year-old defender Lyanco didn’t impress against the Rossoneri playing in a three-man defence and so Mazzarri may give Nkoulou his season debut this weekend.

Apollo Heyes

