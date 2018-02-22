Despite this, their number nine could leave this summer, as Milan have made him their primary target to strengthen their attack. It's expected that the Rossoneri could meet with Torino's president, Urbano Cairo, in the coming days to discuss the future of 'Il Gallo'. Furthermore, Belotti himself hasn't completely ruled out the possibility of changing the environment in the summer.



However, the Torino fans have the right to remain optimistic, as opposed to last year, no teams from abroad have approached the club to sign Belotti. The striker hasn't lived up to expectations this season, which has cooled the interest of Chelsea, Manchester United and Atletico Madrid. At the moment, the only real alternative seems to be Milan, but the Rossoneri will have to offer close to €100m to get the Italian.

Amid rumours linking him with a move this summer, Andrea Belotti could make his last game for Torino on Sunday, as Il Toro go up against Genoa. However, the fans remain optimistic about his stay