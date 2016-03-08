Torino set sights on 'unhappy' Cutrone

27 February at 10:10
Torino are interested in signing AC Milan striker Patrick CutroneTuttosport  reports. The Italian star has been failing to get regular game time since Piatek joined the club and his agent has recently shown his future at the San Siro into doubt.

According to the Turin-based paper, Torino are serious contenders for the signing of the promising striker next season with Andrea Petagna who is regarded as the number one alternative for the Rossoneri starlet. Both him and Petagna are products of AC Milan academy.

 

