Torino, time running out for Mazzarri
25 October at 11:55Italian Serie A giants Torino’s manager Walter Mazzarri’s job is under threat despite him being publically backed by the club president in the recent days.
The Turin-based club are currently placed on the 11th spot on the league table with 10 points after first eight matches, six behind fourth-placed Napoli.
Torino President Urbano Cairo has backed the 58-year-old recently publically but it is believed that the former Inter Milan manager will have to produce positive results in the next three league matches against Cagliari, Lazio and Juventus in order to keep his job secure.
