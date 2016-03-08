Torreira-Milan recap: from the first offer to possible counterparts

From England, we hear that Arsenal aren't willing to sell Torreira and that the player is happy in London. However, reports out of Italy suggest the opposite, at least when it comes to the Uruguayan's stance.

Virtually every big outlet in Italy claims that Torreira wants a return to Serie A, thus being keen on a reuniting with his former coach Giampaolo at Milan. However, whether he has told the club this or not, is not known.

In any case, the Rossoneri are planning their first official offer for the player: a €5m two-year loan with an obligation to buy set at €30m, a reported by Sky Italia and Calciomercato.com. However, if English media is right, then this will most likely be rejected.

Meanwhile, Corriere Dello Sport adds that Kessie could be involved in a straight swap deal for the player, while Gazzetta Dello Sport are writing that Rodriguez could be included as a counterpart to lower the price.

AC Milan continue their pursuit of Arsenal man Lucas Torreira, despite the high demands of the Gunners. To add some extra excitement to the matter, Italian media is not on the same page as the English one, with both disagreeing on the matter.