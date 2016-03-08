Tottenham and Roma are being linked with signing Ajax starlet David Neres, 21, and the Brazilian starlet is aware that several top clubs have been monitoring him of late.



“I’m going to focus on the interest of other clubs only when my agent will say that Ajax are ready to negotiate”, the Brazilian winger told De Telegraaf.







“I’ve read about the interest of Borussia Dortmund but, as I said, I am not focused on it. I am only thinking about Ajax at the moment. I am flattered by the interest of such a big club, I’m honored that they want to invest a lot of money to sign me, that means I’ve taken the right path.”







“Ajax have offered me a contract extension and that’s another proof of my good work here. It shows that the club appreciate what I do and that’s an incentive for me to work harder and keep improving.”



Neres has four assists and one goal in 9 appearances with Ajax this season and his contract with the Lancers expires in 2022.

