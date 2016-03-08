Tottenham demand Inter midfielder in exchange for Dembele
15 June at 14:45Reports from England suggest that Tottenham are demanding Matias Vecino from Inter Milan in return for Mousa Dembele.
Vecino joined Inter from Fiorentina in the summer of 2017 for a fee in the region of 24 million euros. The 26-year-old appeared in 29 Serie A games for Inter, scoring thrice and assisting twice.
The Sun report that while Spurs are willing to allow Dembele leave this summer, but they are now demanding the Uruguayan in a possible deal.
Dembele's agent was in Milan yesterday to hold talks with Inter and the nerazzurri have proposed an offer for the Belgian already.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
