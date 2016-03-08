Tottenham join Inter in hunt for Sampdoria starlet

The great discovery of Sampdoria in these first days of the championship has the face and the name of Joachim Andersen. The 22-year-old Danish defender is improving day by day and gradually taking a leading role at the club as well as on the transfer market.



Subsequently, the good performances of the umpteenth discovery of the club's scouts have attracted the attention of many teams, of which Inter seems to be the most interested club and has been following his progress for some time.



But the Nerazzurri are not the only ones who have laid their eyes on Andersen. According to Il Secolo XIX, the defender is also on the list of several foreign clubs. In particular, Tottenham has followed the former Twente man on several occasions.



In the meantime, Sampdoria is evaluating the situation. Andersen's contract is set to expire in June 2021 and the Blucerchiati know that if the player will continue to perform at this level, a potential extension with an increased salary should be evaluated. This would also help the Genova-based club to obtain a higher figure for a potential future sale.