Tottenham made enquiry for Man Utd star this summer
27 August at 18:40Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur had reportedly enquired for Manchester United's Spanish star Juan Mata this past summer.
Mata was at the receiving end of some criticism at the hands of Man United fans during their previous outing against Brighton and the pressure will be on him to deliver when they take on Spurs later today.
Manchester Evening News state that it was Tottenham who had enquiered for Mata this past summer, apart from doing the same for Anthony Martial. But United had rejected the approach.
Sky Italia have also previously stated that United tried selling Mata to Inter Milan this past summer, but the nerazzurri had rejected the approach in the favor of signing former Lazio man Keita Balde from Monaco.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
