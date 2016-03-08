Tottenham make offer to sign French World Cup star
17 July at 11:30Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made an approach to sign French World Cup star Benjamin Pavard.
The right-back played in every single game for France in the FIFA World Cup, scoring once and helped the nation win the second World Cup in history. The Stuttgart man appeared in 34 Bundesliga games last season, scoring once.
TeamTalk report that Tottenham have made an offer of 44 million pounds for Pavard and have contacted Stuttgart in an attempt to avail the right-back's services.
Pavard's current contract has a release clause of 30 million pounds, but it will only be applicable from next summer onwards.
Spurs have been hugely impressed by Pavard and they see him as the perfect replacement for Toby Alderweireld. Napoli have also been linked with the youngster.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
