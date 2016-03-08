Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that he doesn't know if Christian Eriksen will stay at the club or not.Eriksen had openly stated earlier this summer that he could be looking to leave the club this summer. The likes of Real Madrid have been linked with a move and Manchester United were also looking to sign the Dane towards the end of the English transfer window.He said: " If Eriksen will stay? I do not know"."I have to think about helping all the players, supporting them until they decide to take another direction in their career. I do not get influenced by contracts, for me it makes no difference if a player is expiring or still has a five-year contract. "Eriksen didn't start Tottenham's first game against Aston Villa in the Premier League last weekend, but made immense impact after having come on in the second half, helping them come back from 1-0 down to win 3-1.