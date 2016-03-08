Tottenham, Pochettino: "It's too bad because we did well..."
18 September at 22:10After the Inter-Tottenham 2-1 game, Spurs coach Mauricio Pochettino spoke to the press (via Calciomercato.com). Here is what he had to say on the matter:
"I think we put in a solid performance but we ended up losing. To play here at the San Siro isn't easy but we did well. I am upset about the result but not by how we played. We can still improve a lot and we want to do better. Inter goal? Sometimes you need luck in football and tonight we lacked some luck on certain plays. I think we deserved more tonight but we now know that we are going to have to respond in the right way in our upcoming game. Icardi? Well we were in total control up until the 85th minute of play. Handanovic was good and we couldn't find a second goal, which allowed Inter to get back into the game. Juve vs Inter? Well it's not the same, we aren't at the same stage in the competition so let's wait a bit...".
For more news visit Calciomercato.com.
Go to comments