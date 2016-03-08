Tottenham have entered the race to sign Adrien Rabiot,

The 23-year-old is, according to France Football, working to leave the Parc des Princes.

He is also wanted by Barcelona and Juventus - with the Bianconeri particularly interested in

The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder made a bit of a pickle out of not getting selected by Les Bleus, retiring from international football.

It is believed that the fallout could result in him getting a lot of stick in France because of it, prompting his mother - who is his agent - to seek an alternative away from Ligue 1.

​Rabiot is seen as a potential replacement for Mousa Dembele - who has been repeatedly linked to a move away from North London.

Rabiot has made massive progress in recent times, and is a high-intensity, all round talent.



Where will he end up moving?