Tottenham rival Juventus, Barça for PSG wantaway
03 July at 12:35Tottenham have entered the race to sign Adrien Rabiot, according to the latest reports from France.
The 23-year-old is, according to France Football, working to leave the Parc des Princes.
He is also wanted by Barcelona and Juventus - with the Bianconeri particularly interested in nabbing both him and Marco Verratti.
The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder made a bit of a pickle out of not getting selected by Les Bleus, retiring from international football.
It is believed that the fallout could result in him getting a lot of stick in France because of it, prompting his mother - who is his agent - to seek an alternative away from Ligue 1.
Rabiot is seen as a potential replacement for Mousa Dembele - who has been repeatedly linked to a move away from North London.
Rabiot has made massive progress in recent times, and is a high-intensity, all round talent.
Where will he end up moving?
