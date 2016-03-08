Tottenham star: 'I escaped from a criminal life as a kid..'
19 October at 19:15Tottenham Hotspur star Lucas Moura has revealed that he managed to escape from the life of criminals as a kid in Brazil and many of his friends are now in prison for chosing to live the criminal.
Following the arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, Moura left Paris Saint-Germain last summer to join Premier League giants Tottenham last January for a fee of 25 million pounds. Moura has been one of Spurs' best players this season and was the Premier League's Player of the Month in August.
Moura was recently talking to London Evening Standard and he revealed the tough childhood he had and how he had to escape the lives of criminal to become what he is today.
The Brazilian said: "There were gangs, guns, drugs: I escaped from a criminal life, some of my friends have chosen that life and are in prison.
"I have played a lot of football in the streets and I have chosen a different way, I have to thank my parents, I wanted to give them another life, I wanted to realize my dream and they educated me in the right way, without ever letting me go off the road.
"After so many trophies won in France, I think that coming here was the right choice, then London is a fantastic city, people are beautiful, I went from Paris here, another wonderful place, yes, it's a gift from God."
