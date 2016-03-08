Totti with a crazy idea: De Rossi to replace Ranieri on the Roma bench?
02 April at 10:00Roma are going through a very complicated season, with the Giallorossi being out of the Champions League, Coppa Italia and also struggling in the battle for Champions League football in Serie A. Amid all this, Francesco Totti is carving out an increasingly important role at the club: yesterday in Trigoria he met the directors and Ranieri, destined to leave at the end of the season.
Totti aims to get an even stronger role in the technical area of the club but must overcome the obstacle represented by Franco Baldini, who is pushing for a completely new, foreign management with the Portuguese sporting director Luis Campos from Lille and the head of scouting Sven Mislintat from Arsenal.
Meanwhile, captain Daniele De Rossi will be a staple of the new Roma with Totti. In case of a renewal of the contract, he will be a leader on the field but there is a crazy alternative. As reported by Corriere dello Sport, Totti is considering De Rossi for the bench for next season
