Transfer background: Fiorentina went all-in for Tonali amid Inter, Juve, Milan interest
07 February at 16:45Fiorentina were one of the most active clubs over the past winter market. La Viola reinforced the team for the present but also for the future, anticipating the mini-revolution that will be staged in the summer as early as January. And among the many players treated, we find Sandro Tonali.
According to the Gazzetta Dello Sport (via Calciomercato.com) - in the last few moments of the transfer window - Fiorentina presented an official offer of €50m to Brescia for the midfielder. An attempt made by Commisso and Pradé to try to anticipate the rich competition.
Cellino's no, however, was inevitable. The president of Brescia knows that the likes of Inter, Milan, Juventus and many foreign clubs that are on Tonali, ready to fight in the summer.
€50m will only be the starting point of an auction that will be unleashed and which, if Tonali is called and used by Mancini at the Euros, will literally blow up its value.
